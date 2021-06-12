Legendary New Haven educator Jeffie Frazier, has died

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Legendary New Haven educator and Alpha Kappa Alpha member Jeffie Frazier, has passed away Saturday morning.
Jeffie Frazier is a Louisiana native who came to New Haven and taught in the Elm City’s public schools starting in 1966.
She became principal of the Helene W. Grant School on Goffe Street and later the combined Wexler-Grant.
Shenae Draughn, president of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc released a statement to News 8:
“It is with great sadness that we inform the community of the passing of our beloved sorority sister, Ms. Jeffie Frazier. She leaves a legacy as a mentor to many and an advocate for children. Ms. Frazier was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. for over 58 years and an active member of Community Baptist Church having served as an usher and trustee. Today we pay homage to Ms. Frazier and celebrate a life well lived. We will miss her immensely.”