Legendary New Haven educator Jeffie Frazier, has died

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Legendary New Haven educator and Alpha Kappa Alpha member Jeffie Frazier, has passed away Saturday morning.

Jeffie Frazier is a Louisiana native who came to New Haven and taught in the Elm City’s public schools starting in 1966.

Photo: Shenae Draughn, president of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.

She became principal of the Helene W. Grant School on Goffe Street and later the combined Wexler-Grant.

Shenae Draughn, president of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc released a statement to News 8: