Legislative Judiciary Committee confirms Supreme Court Justice Andrew McDonald

(WTNH) — The Legislative Judiciary Committee confirmed Supreme Court Justice Andrew McDonald Monday, making this his second 8-year term on the state’s highest court.

56-year old Justice McDonald was up for Chief Justice in 2018, but the State Senate turned down former governor Dannel Malloy’s nomination of McDonald. He would have become the nation’s first openly gay chief justice.

Republicans criticized the high court’s 2015 ruling that the repeal of the death penalty included the inmates on death row. They charged that McDonald was an “activist” judge. The nomination will next go to the House and Senate.