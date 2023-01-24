ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — LEGO officials announced that the company will be clearing out of its Enfield office by the end of 2026.

The Enfield office is the company’s current head office in the Americas, according to LEGO. Now, LEGO stated that it will be relocating its head offices to Boston, Massachusetts.

LEGO office in Enfield (Image provided by LEGO)

President of the LEGO Group in the Americas, Skip Kodak, said this move would support the company’s long-term goals.

“Boston is ranked one of the best cities in the world to attract and retain talent,” stated Kodak. “This, along with its world-class academic institutions, skilled workforce, and great quality of life makes it an ideal location for our US head office. We have exciting plans for the next phase of growth and hope we can retain many of our current team, as well as attract new colleagues.”

The transition is expected to begin by mid-2025, the company stated, and should be finished by the end of 2026. All Enfield employees are offered a position at the next location in Boston, and LEGO has offered relocation assistance for those who wish to make the move.

“We’re grateful for our fantastic team and the support we’ve received in Connecticut over the past 50 years. This has allowed us to build a successful business and inspire millions of children. We wanted to give our people plenty of time to plan their futures, so will implement a gradual transition over the next few years,” said Kodak.

The LEGO Group opened its office in Enfield in 1975, and just over 700 full-time employees work in the building.