BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a birthday bash at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo!

Leopard duo Orion and Kallisto officially turned 4 years old on Wednesday! The zoo is planning a big birthday bash for the two pals, which is even said to include a “birthday cake” for the beautiful big cats.

Leopards Orion, Kallisto celebrate 4th birthday at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo

Image of Kallisto (Photo provided by Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo Facebook page)

Image of Orion (Photo provided by Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo Facebook page)

However, due to inclement weather, the zoo announced the festivities will be held off until Thursday, Jan. 26. According to the zoo’s Facebook post, “No one wants to eat birthday cake in the snow or rain!”

The birthday bash will include educators who will talk about leopards, as they are a critically endangered species, and of course, Orion and Kallisto chowing down on some delicious and well-earned treats.

The event starts at 1 p.m. at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. Visitors are encouraged to come in person and wish the duo a happy birthday!

Or if you want to watch the celebration from home, the event will be streamed live on the zoo’s Facebook and Instagram.