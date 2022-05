KILLINGLY, Conn. (WTNH) — LifeStar was called on Wednesday morning to transport a driver suffering injuries after a car crash on I-395.

According to the Danielson Fire Department, the driver faced serious injuries after a crash in the area of Exit 37 on I-395 northbound. LifeStar was called to transport the driver to a trauma center.

I-395 northbound is closed. See our live traffic map here.

