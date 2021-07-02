Lifestyle expert Caryn Antonini shares how to make chicken scaloppini

(WTNH) — We are making a classic Italian dish, that’s simple for dinner that can be prepared in minutes.
- Lifestyle Expert Caryn Antonini shows us how to make chicken scaloppini.
- Ingredients:
- 1 pound chicken breasts – thinly sliced or pounded
- Flour for dusting
- 6 tablespoons butter
- 1 lemon, juiced
- Parsley, finely chopped
- Salt
- Directions:
- Coat the chicken breasts with flour and season liberally with salt.
- In a large skillet pan, heat 5 tablespoons of butter over medium-high heat. Add the chicken breasts and cook, turning frequently for 5 minutes.
- Mix the lemon juice with 4 tablespoons of water and add to the pan.
- Cook until the sauce is slightly reduced. Add the parsley and remaining tablespoon of butter, cooking just till melted.
- Remove scaloppini from pan and serve immediately with the sauce. Enjoy!