Lifestyle expert Caryn Antonini shares how to make chicken scaloppini

(WTNH) — We are making a classic Italian dish, that’s simple for dinner that can be prepared in minutes.

  • Ingredients:
  • 1 pound chicken breasts – thinly sliced or pounded
  • Flour for dusting
  • 6 tablespoons butter
  • 1 lemon, juiced
  • Parsley, finely chopped
  • Salt
  • Directions:
  1. Coat the chicken breasts with flour and season liberally with salt. 
  2. In a large skillet pan, heat 5 tablespoons of butter over medium-high heat. Add the chicken breasts and cook, turning frequently for 5 minutes. 
  3. Mix the lemon juice with 4 tablespoons of water and add to the pan. 
  4. Cook until the sauce is slightly reduced. Add the parsley and remaining tablespoon of butter, cooking just till melted.
  5. Remove scaloppini from pan and serve immediately with the sauce. Enjoy!

