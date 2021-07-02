Lifestyle expert Caryn Antonini shares how to make chicken scaloppini

What a difference a week makes--we started with record-breaking heat and now we are looking at cooler-than-average temperatures today and tomorrow. Steady rain will give way to widely scattered showers today. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s this morning, then fall by midday thanks to a back-door cold front. Temperatures will range from the upper 50s inland to upper 60s at the shoreline. Saturday will be damp and quite cool with highs only in the low to mid 60s. Some improvements in tap for the 4th--expect sun and clouds with a chance of a passing thundershower in the afternoon. Monday will be the best day of the holiday weekend with lots of sun and highs in the low 80s.

Today: Steady rain to scattered showers. Temperatures in the low to mid 70s this morning, then falling into the upper 50s inland to upper 60s at the shoreline by this afternoon.