BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The holidays are coming early to Lake Compounce.

America’s oldest amusement park kicks-off its 10th annual Holiday Lights event in Bristol on Saturday for its longest season to-date. In honor of the celebration, Lake Compounce will relight Connecticut’s tallest Christmas tree.

The tallest Christmas tree in Connecticut and the park lit up in lights. Photo courtesy Lake Compounce

In addition to the early season, this year’s Holiday Lights will feature more activities than previous years, with the all-new holiday dance party and meet-and-greets with Santa. As always, rides, themed foods, and hot cocoa will be available throughout the season.

A few weekends will revolve around a certain theme; a canned food drive will take place from November 25 to 27 where guests can receive $5 off parking with a nonperishable food item donation. Wear your favorite sweater for Ugly Sweater weekend from December 2 to 4 and bring out your pups for Pawliday Lights on December 11.

Pawliday lights. Photo courtesy Lake Compounce Meet-and-greet with Santa. Photo courtesy Lake Compounce

Holiday Lights will remain open every Friday from 5 to 9 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 4 to 9 p.m., and December 26 through 31 from 4 to 9 p.m.

Find tickets to Holiday Lights here. Lake Compounce’s Black Friday sale, which includes up to $40 off select season passes, can be found here.