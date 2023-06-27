MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A home in Mansfield was struck by lightning Tuesday morning, causing a fire.

The Mansfield Fire Department was called to 979 Stafford Rd. just after 2 a.m. Fire Chief Fred Mitchell said lightning struck the house, causing a fire in the rear of the home.

Neighboring town departments provided assistance and the blaze was quickly knocked down. Mitchell said damage was reported in the basement, as well as an area where fire burned through the siding of the house.

There was extensive smoke in the home, and the power had to be turned off because four or five breakers were blown by the strike.

Mitchell said everyone got out of the house safely.

The Red Cross is finding alternative accommodations for the homeowners.