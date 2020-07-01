 

List of towns holding Fourth of July fireworks shows amid COVID-19 concerns is limited

Connecticut

by: Jailene Cuevas,

Posted:

(WTNH) — Most towns and cities around the state have canceled their fireworks displays due to the coronavirus pandemic this year, but a few places will still have Fourth of July fireworks.

Here’s the list of towns and details:

  • July 2: Naugatuck – 9:30 p.m. at Old Firehouse Road with free parking at the Naugatuck Event Center (Rain date, July 3)
  • July 4: Stamford – 9 p.m. from the roof of the Landmark Building on Landmark Square. (rain date, July 3)
  • July 4: New Britain – 9:15 p.m. – The Great American Boom, being done drive-in style (the event is sold out – rain date, July 5)
  • July 5: Waterbury – 9:15 P.M. at 495 Union Street. In an effort to promote social distancing, city officials said that no one will be able to view the fireworks from the Brass Mill Center Mall parking lots. (the event is free)

New Britain had to sell $10 tickets to their fireworks display in order to control the number of people arriving for the show.

As of Wednesday, 600 cars will be at Willowbrook Park and the high school. Families will be parked every-other space and event organizers are asking attendees to wear masks if they get out of their cars. No one will be allowed to walk into the property for the event.

The head of the Parks and Rec. Department says people are so desperate for a fireworks show they are calling from Massachusetts and New York trying to get tickets.

Erik Barbieri of New Britain Parks & Rec told News 8, “We’ve decided that summer is not canceled. Summer is still going on. Summer is happening. There’s a million different ways to say ‘No we can’t do something.’ It’s more difficult to figure out ways to do it.”

All towns and cities will require people coming to watch their displays to follow CDC guidelines and to practice social distancing.

If you can’t drive to a fireworks show, drive-in movie theaters are still an option.

Mansfield and Barkhamstead are showing Ghostbusters (the original) Fourth of July weekend because Wednesday is National Ghostbusters Day.

