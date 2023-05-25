NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Falling on the last Monday of May each year, Memorial Day honors the men and women who died while serving in all branches of the U.S. military.
News 8 has compiled a list of ceremonies and parades being held in Connecticut. The list is in alphabetical order by city/town. We’ll update this as we receive more event information.
East Hartford Parade, Program & Celebration
- When: 10 a.m. on May 29
- Where: The parade starts at 9 Riverside Dr. and ends at the Fallen Star Memorial located at Goodwin University, where the program will take place.
- More information
Hamden Parade & Ceremony
- When: 10 a.m. on May 29
- Starting location: Hamden High School
- More information
Madison Parade
- When: 10 a.m. on May 29
- Starting location: Intersection of Samson Rock Drive and Boston Post Road
- More information
Mystic Parade
- When: 2 p.m. on May 29
- Starting location: Water Street
- More information
New Haven Wreath-Laying Ceremonies
- When: 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on May 28
- Where: Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park on Long Wharf Drive (1 p.m.); World War Memorial Flagpole on the New Haven Green (3 p.m.)
- More information
Orange Parade
- When: 10:30 a.m. on May 28
- More information
Trumbull Parade & Ceremonies
- When: Wreath-laying ceremony at 8 a.m.; town Hall ceremony at 9 a.m; parade at 10 a.m. on May 29
- Starting location: Parade starts on Main Street
- More information
West Hartford Parade
- When: 10 a.m. on May 29
- Starting location: Intersection of Farmington Avenue and Woodrow Street
- More information
West Haven Veterans Walk of Honor Dedication
- When: 5 p.m. on May 27
- Where: Bradley Point Park
- More information
West Haven Parade
- When: 10:30 a.m. on May 29
- Starting location: Campbell Avenue
- More information