NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Falling on the last Monday of May each year, Memorial Day honors the men and women who died while serving in all branches of the U.S. military.

News 8 has compiled a list of ceremonies and parades being held in Connecticut. The list is in alphabetical order by city/town. We’ll update this as we receive more event information.

East Hartford Parade, Program & Celebration

When: 10 a.m. on May 29

Where: The parade starts at 9 Riverside Dr. and ends at the Fallen Star Memorial located at Goodwin University, where the program will take place.

More information

Hamden Parade & Ceremony

When: 10 a.m. on May 29

Starting location: Hamden High School

More information

Madison Parade

When: 10 a.m. on May 29

Starting location: Intersection of Samson Rock Drive and Boston Post Road

More information

Mystic Parade

When: 2 p.m. on May 29

Starting location: Water Street

More information

New Haven Wreath-Laying Ceremonies

When: 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on May 28

Where: Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park on Long Wharf Drive (1 p.m.); World War Memorial Flagpole on the New Haven Green (3 p.m.)

More information

Orange Parade

When: 10:30 a.m. on May 28

More information

Trumbull Parade & Ceremonies

When: Wreath-laying ceremony at 8 a.m.; town Hall ceremony at 9 a.m; parade at 10 a.m. on May 29

Starting location: Parade starts on Main Street

More information

West Hartford Parade

When: 10 a.m. on May 29

Starting location: Intersection of Farmington Avenue and Woodrow Street

More information

West Haven Veterans Walk of Honor Dedication

When: 5 p.m. on May 27

Where: Bradley Point Park

More information

West Haven Parade