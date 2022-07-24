Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut residents continue to swarm the state’s parks, but as parking lots fill up those outdoor opportunities will continue to dwindle.

Saturday saw eight state park areas hit maximum capacity in their respective parking lots.

The following parks are closed as parking lots reach maximum capacity. This list will be updated throughout the day.

Scantic River State Park, Powder Hollow — Enfield (9:07 a.m.) NO WALK-IN’S ACCEPTED UNTIL 8 P.M.

Bigelow Hollow State Park — Union (10:54 a.m.)

Millers Pond State Park — Haddam (11:15 a.m.)

Burr Pond State Park — Torrington (11:33 a.m.)

Mount Tom State Park — Litchfield (12:15 p.m.)

Squantz Pond State Park — New Fairfield

All of Connecticut’s state parks can be found here.

Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app