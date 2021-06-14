LIST: Juneteenth events across CT 2021

FILE – In this June 19, 2018, file photo, Zebiyan Fields, 11, at center, drums alongside more than 20 kids at the front of the Juneteenth parade in Flint, Mich. Juneteenth, the holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, originated 155 years ago. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)

Conn. (WTNH) — Saturday, June 19 is Juneteenth. It is marked by African American families across the nation with cookouts, parades, community festivals, and other events. Communities across Connecticut are celebrating through the month of June.

The Associated Press reports, historically, “While the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the South in 1863, it wasn’t enforced in many places until after the end of the Civil War two years later. Confederate soldiers surrendered in April 1865, but word didn’t reach the last enslaved Black people until June 19, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to Galveston, Texas.”

A three-day Juneteenth “Freedom Day Commemoration” will be held in Manchester June 18-20.

Manchester’s Recreational Division writes, “the weekend will include mural unveilings, an art opening, a black-owned food & vendor market, a three-on-three youth basketball tournament, family activities, live music, and much more. Learn more about this community commemoration.”

The City of Hartford Office of Equity and Opportunity will be holding a Juneteenth celebration at the Trinity Street mural on Saturday, June 19. The celebration will include performances, a fashion show, community reflections, and a photo booth.

Bridgeport is hosting a Juneteenth Freedom Day event on Saturday, June 19 from 12-6p at Creative Venue & Rentals on Logan Street.

The event will feature music, food, history, community and fun. Kids under 10 years old can enter for free. DJ’s and speakers will entertain attendees with history lessons and music. Special guest speaker: Kevin Mohammed

The 30th annual Juneteenth celebration hosted by The Amistad Center for Art and Culture at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art will be held Saturday, June 19 at 6:30 p.m.

The event includes the presentation of the 2021 Spirit of Juneteenth Award to four recipients. And from 7:30-8:30 p.m. and “after-party” will be held DJs and music.

The event will be held virtually this year. For more information click here.

New Haven -Juneteenth Elm City Freddy Fixer Parade Clean-up Campaign. Saturday, June 19, 2021, 10:00 a.m. – until completion. ECFFPC Parade Route – Dixwell Avenue from Bassett Street to Lake Place.

Milford – Juneteenth Flag-raising with Mayor Ben Blake Bryan Anderson was held Mon., Jun 14, 2021, at 2:00 PM. The flag-raising ushers in the Juneteenth celebration planned for Saturday, June 19th from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on the Milford Green.

The celebration Saturday will feature children’s activities, readings, music, artists, and nonprofit vendors. Theme-related food will be available for sale. Sponsored by the Milford Juneteenth Committee, The Washington-Walker Family Fund, Beth-El Center, Milford Arts Council (MAC), We Believe Coalition, and Barrett Outdoor. Email juneteenthmilford@gmail.com for further information. Volunteers welcome!

On Monday, June 14, CT Landmarks with the NAACP of New London and OIC of New London County hosted a Juneteenth celebration at the historic Hempsted Houses.