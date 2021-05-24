LIST: Memorial Day commemoration events, parades on for 2021

Conn. (WTNH) — A sign of normalcy during the pandemic: Memorial Day commemorations are returning this year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, all in-person events were canceled. This year, with COVID infection rates so low and vaccination rates so high, the state has opened back up and cities and towns are marking the holiday.

We asked Governor Ned Lamont about all the changes.

“It’s up to the local community, but I’m looking forward to a few Memorial Day parades,” he said Monday. “I know a lot are scheduled, obviously it’s outside. Little spacing is not bad. But, every community can make their own call. But, I’m looking forward to a few parades.”

Our news partners at The Hartford Courant put together a robust list of Memorial Day events: