LIST: Memorial Day commemoration events, parades on for 2021

Conn. (WTNH) — A sign of normalcy during the pandemic: Memorial Day commemorations are returning this year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, all in-person events were canceled. This year, with COVID infection rates so low and vaccination rates so high, the state has opened back up and cities and towns are marking the holiday.
We asked Governor Ned Lamont about all the changes.
“It’s up to the local community, but I’m looking forward to a few Memorial Day parades,” he said Monday. “I know a lot are scheduled, obviously it’s outside. Little spacing is not bad. But, every community can make their own call. But, I’m looking forward to a few parades.”
Our news partners at The Hartford Courant put together a robust list of Memorial Day events:
- Avon: The Avon parade is set for May 31 starting at 11 a.m. at Sperry Park on Simsbury Road.
- Berlin: Berlin’s Memorial Day parade is May 29 starting at 9 a.m. from the St. Paul’s Church in Kensington and proceeds down Farmington Avenue.
- Bloomfield: The parade is on May 31 at 11:30 from Mountain View Cemetery, following the Memorial Day ceremony that starts at 10 a.m.
- Burlington: Memorial Day ceremonies will be on May 31 at 10 a.m. at Burlington’s Center Cemetery.
- Coventry: The parade in Coventry will be on May 30 at 10 a.m. along Main Street.
- Cromwell: Cromwell’s parade on May 30 will follow its 11:30 a.m. Memorial Day ceremony at the World War I Memorial Green opposite police headquarters.
- East Hartford: The East Hartford Veterans Commission sponsors a flag-placing ceremony on May 22 at 8 a.m. at Hillside Cemetery.
- Farmington: A parade will be held May 31 at 10 a.m. starting at Sanford and Hawley on Farmington Avenue in the Unionville section. It will proceed to the town hall.
- Glastonbury: The Glastonbury Veterans Service Commission has scheduled its parade for May 31 at 9 a.m. starting at Welles Street and Main Street.
- Hamden: Hamden plans a ceremony on May 31 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Monument at 2623 Dixwell Ave. They canceled their parade this year.
- Mansfield: The Memorial Day ceremony begins May 31 at 9:30 a.m. in the New Mansfield Center Cemetery.
- Middletown: Marchers in the Middletown parade step off May 31 at 10:30 a.m. from St. John’s Square and go to the South Green. There will be a ceremony at 2 p.m. at the State Veterans Cemetery.
- Mystic: Canceled parade this year. Instead, they’re inviting the public to help them lay 1,500 wreaths on fallen soldiers’ graves at the Elm Grove Cemetery.
- New Britain: The parade starts at 6 p.m. on May 30 at Broad and Burritt streets. Earlier in the day, New Britain will hold a series of services at 11 veterans monuments starting at 8 a.m. and ending at 12:30 p.m.
- North Haven: The American Legion Post 76 parade is set for May 29 starting at 10:30 a.m. at North Haven High School and ending at the Green across from town hall.
- Orange: Orange will hold a parade following the Memorial Day ceremonies on May 30 at 10:30 a.m. at the High Plains Community Center gazebo.
- Plymouth: Marchers in Plymouth’s parade will step off May 31 at 10:30 a.m. from the Terryville Fire Department headquarters and go to Veterans Memorial in Baldwin Park.
- Rocky Hill: The town’s parade steps off May 31 at 9:30 a.m. from Rocky Hill High School.
- Simsbury: The town will sponsor music by marching bands on May 31 at noon at the Performing Arts Center, followed by Memorial Day ceremonies at 1 p.m. Pre-registration is required through tinyurl.com/f4a2pjem.
- Waterbury: The city’s Veterans Memorial Committee plans a ceremony on May 30 at 1 p.m. on the Green.
- West Hartford: West Hartford’s ceremony will air May 31 at 10:30 a.m. on Comcast channel 5 and Frontier channel 6098, and will be YouTube. In addition, the American Legion Hayes-Velhage Post 96 will hold a brief ceremony at the Veterans Memorial at North Main Street and Farmington Avenue on May 31 at 10:30 a.m.
- Wethersfield: A wreath-laying is planned for May 29 at 10 a.m. at Northbrick Green at Nott Street and Hartford Avenue, followed at 11 a.m. by a Memorial Day ceremony at Village Cemetery.
- Windsor: Windsor’s parade will begin after the 9 a.m. ceremonies at the Veteran’s Cemetery and go to the town hall.
- Woodbury: Woodbury’s parade is set for May 30 starting at 2 p.m. at the Woodbury Middle School and ending at the Cannon Green.