List of Connecticut State Parks full to capacity: Saturday July 20

Connecticut

by: , Leah Myers

Squantz Pod State Park (file photo)

(WTNH) – It’s going to be a hot one this weekend! These are the following Connecticut state parks that are filled to capacity and are closed to new vehicles for Saturday, July 20:

  1. Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield as of 9:45 a.m.
  2. Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown as of 10:30 a.m.
  3. Pattaconk Recreation Area in Cockaponset State Forest as of 11:15 a.m.
  4. Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham as of 11:15 a.m.

News 8 will update this page as more state parks fill to capacity throughout the day.

