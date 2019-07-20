List of Connecticut State Parks full to capacity: Saturday July 20

(WTNH) – It’s going to be a hot one this weekend! These are the following Connecticut state parks that are filled to capacity and are closed to new vehicles for Saturday, July 20:

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield as of 9:45 a.m. Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown as of 10:30 a.m. Pattaconk Recreation Area in Cockaponset State Forest as of 11:15 a.m. Miller’s Pond State Park in Durham as of 11:15 a.m.

News 8 will update this page as more state parks fill to capacity throughout the day.