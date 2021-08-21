List of CT shoreline towns recommending evacuations ahead of Henri

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Shoreline towns across Connecticut are sounding the alarm and giving evacuation orders or recommendations for residents living near the Long Island Sound. The state of Connecticut is also under a state of emergency.

The following towns have evacuation orders or recommendations in place ahead of Hurricane Henri’s arrival:

East Lyme: Voluntary evacuation for flood-prone areas of town. Images of zones and details are on the East Lyme Public Safety Facebook page. There will be a pet-friendly emergency shelter at East Lyme Middle School, opening at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Groton: Voluntary evacuations begin at 10 p.m. Saturday for some streets.

Madison: The Board of Selectmen has issued a Declaration of Emergency. A Mandatory Emergency Evacuation Order has been issued for all residents south of Boston Post Road (Route 1). Impacted residents must evacuate by 9 p.m. Saturday. Residents who live outside the evacuation zone but are in an area prone to flooding are recommended to prepare for evacuation. The town shelter will be at the Town Campus Gym, opening at 5 p.m. Saturday; can accommodate pets.

New Haven: Officials are recommending evacuations in certain parts of the city, and there will be shelters and areas of refuge available.

Additional advisory: State campgrounds will be closed from Aug. 21 at 4 p.m. until at least Monday afternoon on Aug. 23.

Keep checking back throughout the weekend for more information on evacuations.