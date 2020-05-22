List: State Parks closed after reaching capacity as Memorial Day weekend kicks off

1  of  2
Connecticut

(WTNH) — State Parks across Connecticut will become busier during the Memorial Day weekend. And with social distancing guidelines in place, DEEP has reduced the parking lot capacity at most of its State Parks.

These are the following state parks that are closed on Friday, May 22 due to parking lots reaching full capacity:

  • Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme, as of 11:56 a.m.
  • Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison, as of 12:15 p.m.

News 8 will update this list as more State Parks fill to capacity.

