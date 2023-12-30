Need to pick-up some last-minute essentials before you ring in the new year? Find a list of stores throughout the state that will be open on Sunday.
- Walmart: Most stores will be operating from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Target: Many locations will be closing at 9 p.m.
- CVS: Locations will be open, but hours may vary so call ahead.
- Costco: Warehouses will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. but hours may vary at different locations.
- Walgreens: Stores will be operating within its regular hours, but pharmacy hours will vary by location.
- Trader Joe’s: Locations will be closing at 5 p.m.
- Stop & Shop: All locations will close at 9 p.m.
- Aldi: Most stores will close by 7 p.m. depending on the location.
- Big Lots: Locations within the state will close at 7 p.m.