Need to pick-up some last-minute essentials before you ring in the new year? Find a list of stores throughout the state that will be open on Sunday.

  • Walmart: Most stores will be operating from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Target: Many locations will be closing at 9 p.m. 
  • CVS: Locations will be open, but hours may vary so call ahead.
  • Costco: Warehouses will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. but hours may vary at different locations.
  • Walgreens: Stores will be operating within its regular hours, but pharmacy hours will vary by location. 
  • Trader Joe’s: Locations will be closing at 5 p.m.
  • Stop & Shop: All locations will close at 9 p.m.
  • Aldi: Most stores will close by 7 p.m. depending on the location.
  • Big Lots: Locations within the state will close at 7 p.m.