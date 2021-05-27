LIST: Pride month celebrations, community events on for June 2021

(WTNH) — June celebrations and events, both in-person and virtual, are happening this year for Pride Month.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, all in-person events were canceled. This year, with COVID infection rates so low and vaccination rates so high, the state has opened back up and cities and towns are marking the holiday.

May 29

June 2

Various Location and dates: Gag Reflex: A Gay Stand-Up Comedy Show

Hartford: 34th Connecticut LGBTQ Film Festival, , Yard Goats Baseball at Dunkin’ Donuts Park, Queer Folks, Pride Strong!, House Of Lay Presents Ride With Pride

West Hartford: Pride Night at GastroPark, Virtual: West Hartford Pride

Greenwich: Let’s Go Birding Together! A Pride Month Birding Celebration

Colchester: Pride in the Vines

Middletown: Virtual: 3rd Annual Middletown Parade

New London: Gag Reflex: A Gay Stand-Up Comedy Show, Pink Eggs & Glam Drag Brunch w/ Pissi Myles

Ridgefield: Ridgefield Pride in the Park