NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WNTH) — Veterans Day is Saturday, Nov. 11, and organizations and communities across Connecticut are hosting events to celebrate and honor those who have served our country.

New Haven County

Veterans Day Celebration

Friday, Nov. 10 at 2 p.m. | Veterans Memorial Hall, 235 Grand St. Waterbury

This event will honor female veterans with live entertainment, food, an awards ceremony, keynote speakers, and more.

Veterans Day Project

Saturday, Nov. 11 at 8:30 a.m. | North Haven High School

Each year, volunteers with the Veterans Day Project come together to clean up leaves for North Haven veterans. Volunteers can sign up individually or as a group, and student volunteers can get community service hours.

Annual Veterans Day Patriotic Services

Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. | Veterans Memorial Hall, 235 Grand St. Waterbury

Waterbury Veterans Memorial Committee is holding patriotic services to remember and honor veterans’ services.

Annual Veterans Day Event

Saturday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. | Vietnam Memorial Monument, Long Wharf Pier, New Haven

This annual Veterans Day event will honor all who served the U.S. It is hosted by the National Veterans Council for Legal Redress and News 8’s Keith Kountz. There will be special performances and a keynote address to commemorate the day.

Hartford County

Avery Heights Veterans Day Breakfast

Friday, Nov. 10 at 9 a.m. | The Heights at Avery Heights

Morton Katz, a decorated war hero Army infantry officer, will be honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the senior living community’s annual Veterans Day Breakfast. The event will have speakers celebrating Katz’s career, which dates back to World War II.

Jerome Home Veterans Celebration

Friday, Nov. 10 at 10:15 a.m. | 975 Corbin Ave, New Britain

This event will recognize each veteran resident at this Hartford HealthCare Senior Services Center. Junior Reserve Training Corps will present flags at the start of the event, and the veterans will be honored with certificates, marches, a moment of silence and more.

Veterans Day Wreath-Laying Ceremony

Saturday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m. | East Hartford Public Library

Veteran monument (SOURCE: East Hartford Mayor’s Office)

The community is invited to participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the World War I Memorial on the front lawn of the Raymond Library in East Hartford. The ceremony will honor East Hartford veterans by laying a wreath at the foot of the monument. They will also toll the bell at the First Congregational Church to remember the deceased veterans listed on the monument.

Veterans Day Ceremony

Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. | Corner of Farmington Avenue and North Main Street

The American Legion Post 96 and the town of West Hartford are holding a Veterans Day Ceremony at the Veterans Memorial. They will present the memorial wreath, and a guest will sing the national anthem.

Veterans Day Service

Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. | Central Park, Downtown New Britain

Mayor Erin Stewart, the City of New Britain and the Veterans Commission are holding a Veterans Day Service in which they will honor the men and women who have served the country.

Annual Veterans Day Ceremony

Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. | 64 Main St., Southington

The American Legion Kiltonic Post 72 will host a Veterans Day Ceremony to honor those who have served our country.

6th Annual We Stand with/for Veterans event

Saturday, Nov. 11 at noon | Dexter Plaza Shopping Center, Windsor Locks

This annual event invites veterans, families and friends to meet at 11:45 a.m. and ride together while playing the National Anthem and bringing attention to the American Flag. Participants will ride to the Agawam Veterans Cemetery to stand with/for the veterans on this day.

4th Annual Luminaries for Veterans

Saturday, Nov. 11 at 4:30 p.m. | Dusk Veterans Park, Berlin

The Berlin Lions will raise money to help local veterans in need. Luminaries will sell for $10 each or three for $20.

Veterans Day Give and Play

Sunday, Nov. 12 from 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.

My Gym Glastonbury will host a Veterans toy drive to raise money for local veterans in need. To enter the event, guests must bring a new/unwrapped toy to be donated to Toys for Tots or a $10 donation to the My Gym Foundation. The Marine Corps Reserve supports this toy drive.

Kush’ N’ Cauldrons Veterans Day Party

Saturday, Nov. 11 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

At this Veterans Day party, guests can enjoy music, food, psychic readings, henna, vendors, and more.

Middlesex County

Westbrook Veteran’s Celebration

Friday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. | Westbrook Town Green

Westbrook High School, Middle School and half of the elementary school will be bused to the Westbrook Town Green to participate in the town’s Veteran’s Day Ceremony. Over 150 students in band and chorus will be part of the ceremony, and students will be speaking on various topics.

Free Veterans Day History Presentation

Friday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. | The Greater Middletown Military Museum, Inc., Middletown

The museum will host a free history presentation and book talk called Connecticut Industries Unite for World War II Victory. The goal is to teach people how Connecticut companies contributed to the war effort.

Fisher House Fundraiser Ruck March:

Saturday, Nov. 11, from noon to 3 p.m. | The Bergen House, Middletown

The Bergen House will host a Veterans Day craft beverage ruck march where participants will walk with backpacks full of various things. Guests can carry as much as they want to. The walkers will start in the Bergen House parking lot and ruck over the bridge to Concentric Brewing Company. Ruck marchers will have the chance to raise a glass to honor veterans.

New London County

Suits & Salutes

Friday, Nov. 10, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. | Foxwoods Resort Casino

Save A Suit will give free suits to pre-registered veterans. Military families and supporters are also welcome to attend the event to show their support. No registration is needed for the public to attend. For more information on registering if you’re a veteran, see the website here.

Honoring the Veterans Powwow

Saturday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. | Foxwoods Resort Casino

This event will unite and honor Natives and non-Native Americans who have bravely served in the U.S. Armed Forces for more than 200 years. Event organizers expect nearly 1,000 veterans, active-duty service members, and their families and members to join this annual celebration. There will be traditional music and dance performances.

Annual Veterans Day Parade

Saturday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m. | Foxwoods Resort Casino

The parade will begin at the Rainmaker Expo Center and end at the celebration zone, where a ceremony will immediately follow, according to event organizers.

Vets Rock 2023

Saturday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. | Mohegan Sun

This event will celebrate active-duty military members and veterans with valuable programs and resources through a job fair. The event will have speakers to discuss the importance of the military, live performances and resources like a job fair.

Veterans Day Salute

Saturday, Nov. 11, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. | North Stonington Historical Society

The North Stonington Historical Society will hold a Veterans Day salute to the local men and women in uniform throughout history. There will also be a cornucopia demonstration with Laurie Pepin. The event is free admission.

Do you know of an event that isn’t listed? Email jenn.brink@wtnh.com with details.