Conn. (WTNH) – Every weekend Connecticut residents swarm the state’s parks, leading to closures due to full lots. Today is no different, as several have already closed.

Last weekend saw eight state park lots hit capacity on Saturday. The next day exceeded that total with 10.

The following parks are closed as parking lots reach maximum capacity. This list will be updated throughout the day.

Bigelow Hollow State Park — Union (11:31 a.m.)

Millers Pond State Park — Haddam (11:46 a.m.)

All of Connecticut’s state parks can be found here.

