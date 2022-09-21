TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist is dead Wednesday after a crash involving a school bus in Torrington, according to police.

The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of Torringford Street and Greenwoods Road, according to police. The motorcyclist was flown to Hartford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No students were on the bus and the driver was not injured. The bus is considered to have “non-disabling damage,” according to police.

A preliminary investigation shows that the motorcycle was driving south on Torringford Street, and the bus was driving north and making a left turn onto Greenwoods Road, according to authorities. No further details were immediately available.

The motorcyclist’s name has not been publicly announced.

The area was closed for about four hours during an initial investigation.

Anyone with video or information about the crash is asked to contact the lead investigator at (860) 489-2000.