1 dead in head-on car crash on Route 8 in Watertown

Litchfield

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — One man is dead following a head-on car crash in Watertown along Route 8, according to officers.

State police say an early investigation revealed a wrong-way driver on Route 8 near Exit 36 collided with another vehicle head-on. The wrong-way driver was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital for serious injuries.

The other driver that was crashed into was transported to Waterbury Hospital for serious injuries. Police say he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead Thursday morning.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage in the collision. The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact TFC Jonathan Wildman #544 at the Troop A State Police barracks at (203) 267-2200 Ext.4372.

Litchfield

