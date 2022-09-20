WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead after crashing into a tree late Tuesday morning in Watertown, according to authorities.

Watertown police and firefighters responded at about 11 a.m. to the area of Litchfield Road and Plungis Road after hearing about the one-vehicle crash, according to Det. Mark Conway. Authorities believe the vehicle was driving south on Litchfield Road prior to hitting the tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name, along with details on the vehicle, have not yet been publicly released. They were the only person in the vehicle.

Authorities are working to determine what caused the crash.