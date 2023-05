LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was injured and a utility pole was snapped during a rollover car crash in Litchfield on Monday.

According to the Bantam Fire Company, a single car rolled-over on North Shore Road just after 11:30 a.m.

When Bantam and Litchfield fire units arrived on scene, a utility pole was snapped and the driver was outside of the car.

The driver was transported to Waterbury Hospital on a trauma alert.

Eversource and utility crews will repair the pole.