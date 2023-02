One person was taken to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in New Haven.

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 60s was killed Wednesday evening after an ATV rolled over in Plymouth, according to officials.

The crash happened at about 6:20 p.m. the area of Hancock Court. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was legally riding his ATV on his own property at the time, according to the Plymouth Police Department, which called the crash “a tragic accident.”

Further information was not immediately available.