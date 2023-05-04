PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was shot at a gas station in Plymouth on Thursday night, according to police.

Police said the shooting occurred at the Gulf gas station at 120 Main Street in the Terryville section of Plymouth.

The gunshot victim has been transported to a local hospital, police said.

A News 8 crew said a gun could be seen in front of a car that had all four doors open at the Gulf Station.

The Gulf gas station on Main Street in Plymouth

Witnesses at the scene told News 8 they heard multiple gunshots just before 11 p.m.

Officers with the Bristol Police Department, Connecticut State Police and Plymouth Police Department responded to the shooting.

Authorities said the investigation is active and ongoing.

There is no other information is available at this time. Stay with News 8 for updates.