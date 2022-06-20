TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A 12-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car in Torrington on Monday, according to police.

Torrington police and other emergency services said they were dispatched to the area of Highland Ave. and Horace St. on Monday morning for reports of a pedestrian car crash.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found the victim was a 12-year-old girl, who had been biking with friends when the car hit her.

The girl was alert and conscious according to officials on the scene, but she was complaining about a knee and head injury. She was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury by emergency teams.

At this time, the girl is only suffering from a broken leg and is said to be undergoing surgery for the injury.

Anyone who may have information concerning this incident, including any surveillance video, or may have been in the area when the crash occurred is encouraged to contact Torrington Police Officer Simpson at (860) 489-2090.

Torrington police also ask that parents continue to have discussions with their children regarding proper and safe bike riding this summer. Anyone under the age of 16 is also reminded that they are required by law to wear a helmet.