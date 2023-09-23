NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A 17-year-old New Milford High School student was killed and three others were injured in a three-car crash Friday afternoon.

According to police, the crash happened outside of Italia Mia Restaurant and Pizza on Danbury Road (Route 7) in New Milford at approximately 2:25 p.m.

Police said a 2006 Infiniti G35 was traveling north on Route 7 in the right lane when a 2002 Hyundai Tucson was trying to make a left turn into Italia Mia from the left southbound lane.

The Tucson and Infiniti collided, causing the Infiniti to crash into a separate 2013 Nissan Rogue that was traveling south on Route 7, police said.

The driver of the Infiniti was a 17-year-old male. He was transported to the Danbury Hospital Emergency Department for treatment of his injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Rogue were also transported to the hospital, but officials said the driver of the Tucson declined medical attention.

Police said the road was closed for about eight hours Friday while the New Milford Police Department Crash Reconstruction team responded to the crash.

New Milford Mayor Pete Bass released the following statement from New Milford High School Principal Ray Manka on Facebook Saturday.

As mentioned in Principal Manka’s statement, counseling services will be available today through next week at New Milford High School for all students and staff. The school will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Police ask anyone with additional information to contact Detective Nicholas Smith at (860)-355-3133 or nsmith@newmilfordpolice.org.