LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old is seriously injured after crashing her car on Rt. 8 in Litchfield Wednesday night.

According to police, the teenager was traveling northbound on Rt. 8 in the area of Exit 41 around 8:40 p.m. when the car ran off the left side of the road into an embankment. The car rolled-over before striking a tree.

The 17-year-old was the only occupant in the car and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Police said she was transported to Hartford Hospital via Lifestar. The status of her condition is not known at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact state police at (860) 626-7900 or reach out to Trooper Schaefer via thomas.schaefer@ct.gov.