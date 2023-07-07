police car on the street close up

SALISBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Florida died as a passenger in a car that crashed into a utility pole in Salisbury Thursday night, police said.

According to state police, two men were traveling in a BMW around 6:20 p.m. on Rt. 44 Eastbound in Salisbury when the driver lost control of the car and collided with a utility pole in the right shoulder.

The driver was transported to Sharon Hospital for minor injuries, while the passenger was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The passenger, identified as 19-year-old Jason Marc Titunik or Sarasota, Fla., died due to his injuries.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage of the incident is urged to reach out to Trooper Giannini at (860) 896-3200.