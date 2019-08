MORRIS, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are investigating a collision between two boats on Bantam Lake.

The crash happened before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Authorities said all passengers were brought to Litchfield Town Beach.

No word on injury conditions; however, officials said everyone is accounted for.

DEEP is currently investigating the accident.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.