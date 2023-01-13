HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police arrested two men from New York for allegedly stealing 500 gallons of used cooking oil on Thursday.

Just before 6 p.m., troopers received a 911 call reporting a suspicious vehicle parked near a restaurant on Birge Park Road in Harwinton. When troopers arrived at the scene, they saw a car fleeing the area.

Officers were able to stop the car on Route 8, and troopers determined the two men inside had allegedly stolen the cooking oil. The driver, who police identified as 25-year-old Isaac Then, and the passenger, 25-year-old Jeyson Santiago, were arrested on the spot.

Both men were charged with criminal mischief in the second degree, conspiracy to commit larceny, and criminal trespassing in the first degree.

In addition to this, Then was also charged with speeding, disobeying the signal of an officer, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

The two suspects are being held on a $25,000 bond, and are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

State troopers noted that thefts such as this have become more popular in recent years, due to the rise in gasoline and home heating oil prices. A restaurant’s cooking oil can be converted to biodiesel, which can be used for transportation fuel and even heating.

Thieves can also sell the used oil on the black market, troopers stated.