WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Waterbury residents were arrested on Thursday for allegedly following two victims’ home from a store and robbing them at gunpoint, according to police.
Police said officers responded to the report of an armed robbery at 9:30 p.m. on July 1, outside a home on Dalton Street in Watertown.
The victims were sitting in their backyard when two suspects walked into the backyard. Police said one of the suspects then pointed a gun at the victims and demanded money.
An investigation revealed the victims had been targeted while shopping at a retail store. The suspects then followed the victims’ home before robbing them, police said.
Police have charged 35-year-old January Williams and 27-year-old Justus Smith in connection to the robbery.
Williams was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree larceny, second-degree conspiracy to commit larceny and risk of injury to a minor.
Williams is being held on a $500,000 bond pending arraignment in Waterbury Superior Court.
Smith was charged with first-degree criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree larceny, second-degree conspiracy to commit larceny and risk of injury to a minor.
He is being held on a $750,000 bond pending arraignment in Waterbury Superior Court.