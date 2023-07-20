WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Waterbury residents were arrested on Thursday for allegedly following two victims’ home from a store and robbing them at gunpoint, according to police.

Police said officers responded to the report of an armed robbery at 9:30 p.m. on July 1, outside a home on Dalton Street in Watertown.

The victims were sitting in their backyard when two suspects walked into the backyard. Police said one of the suspects then pointed a gun at the victims and demanded money.

An investigation revealed the victims had been targeted while shopping at a retail store. The suspects then followed the victims’ home before robbing them, police said.



Police have charged 35-year-old January Williams and 27-year-old Justus Smith in connection to the robbery.

Mugshot of January Williams (IMAGE CREDIT: Waterbury Police Department) Mugshot of Justus Smith (IMAGE CREDIT: Waterbury Police Department)

Williams was charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree larceny, second-degree conspiracy to commit larceny and risk of injury to a minor.

Williams is being held on a $500,000 bond pending arraignment in Waterbury Superior Court.

Smith was charged with first-degree criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, second-degree larceny, second-degree conspiracy to commit larceny and risk of injury to a minor.



He is being held on a $750,000 bond pending arraignment in Waterbury Superior Court.