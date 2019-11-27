1  of  2
Breaking News
West Haven High School students evacuate building due to fire Romaine lettuce linked to E. coli infection outbreak

3 arrested under animal cruelty charges, 29 animals seized

Litchfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three Torrington suspects allegedly linked to animal cruelty charges turned themselves in to police on Sunday.

Police arrested three suspects wanted from an animal neglect investigation reported on November 7th at 345 East Main Street in Torrington. Police say upon investigation at the residence, they seized 29 animals.

56-year-old Cheryl Manrique, 34-year-old Jose Manrique and 58-year-old David Cowens were all charged with animal cruelty. All were released on their separate $5,000 non-surety bonds and are scheduled to appear in court in December.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Litchfield

Terryville priest gave Pope an unforgettable gift

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Terryville priest gave Pope an unforgettable gift"

Trained police dog living at shelter in Harwinton for whole life looking for forever home

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Trained police dog living at shelter in Harwinton for whole life looking for forever home"

Man charged with neglecting 85-year-old mother avoids jail

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man charged with neglecting 85-year-old mother avoids jail"

Fire destroys Marino's Restaurant in Torrington, family-owned for over 60 years

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire destroys Marino's Restaurant in Torrington, family-owned for over 60 years"

Firefighters battle large fire at Marino's Restaurant in Torrington

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Firefighters battle large fire at Marino's Restaurant in Torrington"
More Litchfield

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss