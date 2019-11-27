3 arrested under animal cruelty charges, 29 animals seized

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three Torrington suspects allegedly linked to animal cruelty charges turned themselves in to police on Sunday.

Police arrested three suspects wanted from an animal neglect investigation reported on November 7th at 345 East Main Street in Torrington. Police say upon investigation at the residence, they seized 29 animals.

56-year-old Cheryl Manrique, 34-year-old Jose Manrique and 58-year-old David Cowens were all charged with animal cruelty. All were released on their separate $5,000 non-surety bonds and are scheduled to appear in court in December.