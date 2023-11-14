WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Watertown police have made three arrests in connection to a shooting in which a 14-year-old accidentally shot himself in the head in September, according to authorities.

On Sept. 30, Watertown police responded to a home on Hadley Street for the report of a 14-year-old boy bleeding heavily from the head. Police said the boy’s grandmother called 911 and reported that her grandson had fallen down a set of stairs and was bleeding heavily.

The teen had been home alone before his grandmother’s arrival, according to police. Responding officers found the 14-year-old on the first floor of the home bleeding heavily from a head injury. Police said he was conscious but incoherent.

Police followed a trail of blood up the stairs to a bedroom that was used by an adult family member. Inside the bedroom, police found a significant amount of blood in addition to an empty holster for a revolver.

The initial investigation concluded the 14-year-old accessed the unsecured revolver from within the home while he was home alone. Police said the boy was playing with the firearm when he accidentally shot himself in the head.

The 14-year-old was transported to Waterbury Hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition. He was later transported by LIFE STAR to Connecticut Children’s, where he remained in critical but stable condition for some time.

The condition of the 14-year-old has improved and he has been released from the hospital, according to police.

The Watertown Police Department secured the Hadley Street home and secured a search warrant.

Jose Soto-Berrios (SOURCE: Watertown Police Department) Patricia Milot (SOURCE: Watertown Police Department) Elizabeth Salcevski (SOURCE: Watertown Police Department)

Officers executed the search warrant on Saturday and retrieved 23 firearms from the home, and many of them were unsecured.

The three suspects in the investigation were identified as the boy’s grandmother 59-year-old Elizabeth Salcevski who lived at the home with her partner 55-year-old Jose Soto-Berrios. The mother of the victim who also lived in the home was identified as 36-year-old Patricia Milot.

A total of four children live in the home including a two-year-old, eight-year-old, 14-year-old and 15-year-old.

Police said they received information early on in the investigation that there were numerous unsecured firearms in the home. During the search of the home, police found numerous unsecured firearms and ammunition in addition to several guns that were lawfully secured.

A total of 20 firearms were found unsecured in the bedroom of Salcevski and Soto-Berrios. The 20 unsecured firearms were registered to Sotos-Barrios.

Salcevski was charged with one count of criminal negligent storage of a firearm, four counts of risk of injury to a minor and four counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

She was held on a $200,000 bond pending arraignment on Wednesday at Waterbury Superior Court.

Soto-Barrios was charged with one count of criminal negligent storage of a firearm, four counts of risk of injury to a minor and four counts of reckless endangerment. He was also held on a $200,000 bond and transferred on Tuesday to Waterbury Superior Court.

Milot was charged with four counts of risk of injury to a minor. She was held on a $25,000 bond and transferred on Tuesday for arraignment at Waterbury Superior Court.