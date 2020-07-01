Breaking News
32-year-old man dies from ATV crash in Torrington, identified

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning CT at Nine

32-year-old man dies from ATV crash in Torrington, identified

Litchfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — The Torrington Police Department is investigating a fatal ATV crash that occurred Tuesday night.

On Tuesday at 10:54 p.m., Torrington officers responded to a reported ATV accident on Albert Street and Lewis Street in Torrington. Police say the ATV lost control at some point while being driven on the road and went off the right side of the road struck a street sign. 

The driver of the ATV, identified as Paul Ledda, 32 of Torrington, ejected from the ATV and was found on the sidewalk after the crash.  Ledda was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Anyone that may have witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to contact the investigating officer, Officer Lettieri at 860-489-2000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Litchfield

Accident on Rt. 202 in Washington sends 4 people to hospital, closes road for hours

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Accident on Rt. 202 in Washington sends 4 people to hospital, closes road for hours"

CT Checkup: coronavirus shutdown pet adoptions keep Watertown grooming business busy, able to give back amid crisis

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: coronavirus shutdown pet adoptions keep Watertown grooming business busy, able to give back amid crisis"

5-year-old child struck, injured by SUV in Watertown

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "5-year-old child struck, injured by SUV in Watertown"

Torrington police arrest suspect of arson against 2 homes, fire crews battle a third blaze

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Torrington police arrest suspect of arson against 2 homes, fire crews battle a third blaze"

Police recover bodies, identify 2 men who drowned in Housatonic River

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police recover bodies, identify 2 men who drowned in Housatonic River"

Lakeville's Lime Rock Park reopens its racetrack for small groups

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeville's Lime Rock Park reopens its racetrack for small groups"
More Litchfield

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss