32-year-old man dies from ATV crash in Torrington, identified

TORRINGTON, Conn. — The Torrington Police Department is investigating a fatal ATV crash that occurred Tuesday night.

On Tuesday at 10:54 p.m., Torrington officers responded to a reported ATV accident on Albert Street and Lewis Street in Torrington. Police say the ATV lost control at some point while being driven on the road and went off the right side of the road struck a street sign.

The driver of the ATV, identified as Paul Ledda, 32 of Torrington, ejected from the ATV and was found on the sidewalk after the crash. Ledda was transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Anyone that may have witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to contact the investigating officer, Officer Lettieri at 860-489-2000.