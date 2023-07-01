KENT, Conn. (WTNH) — Four people were injured following a boat explosion in Kent Saturday morning, according to the Kent Fire Department.

The explosion occurred on Leonard Pond outside of Club Getaway at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Four people on the boat were injured in the explosion. Two of the injured parties had to be taken to a local hospital.

Along with the Kent FD, DEEP and the Fire Marshals also responded to the scene. The fire department reports that the initial fire was extinguished by the staff of Club Getaway with DEEP and firecrews securing the scene for any possible contamination to the pond.

Fire marshals are currently investigating the cause of the explosion. This is an active investigation. Check back with News8 for more details.