5-year-old child struck, injured by SUV in Watertown

Litchfield

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– A 5-year-old boy was injured after he was struck by a SUV in Watertown on Monday morning.

Police say that around 10:30 a.m., officers responded to Main Street, Oakville, in the area of Rockdale Avenue, for the report of a child being hit by a Kia Sportage.

Police found that a 5-year-old boy was hit while in the roadway by a vehicle that was traveling southbound on Main Street.

The child suffered a head injury and was taken by ambulance to Waterbury Hospital. His identity and current condition are unknown at this time.

According to police, the child had been chasing his dog when he ran in front of the vehicle. The driver was not impaired and did not appear to be speeding.

The driver is cooperating and the crash remains under investigation.

