50 electric scooters now available to rent in New Milford

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It will now be easier and more environmentally friendly to travel around New Milford.

There are 50 new Lynx electric scooters parked around New Milford for anyone to use.

Scooter users download the Lynx – Your City app to access maps of scooter parking locations and to rent the scooters. When the time comes to choose a scooter, users scan the QR code with the smartphone’s camera, hop on and go!

It’s a dollar to rent a scooter, and then it’s 23 cents per minute, $25 per day or $50 per week.

The solar-powered electric scooters go as fast as 15 mph. Lynx says the electric scooters promote micro mobility transportation and help alleviate pollution.

The Bethel-based company expects to expand their scooter rental services to more Connecticut towns and to Florida in the near future.

For more information on Lynx Scooters, click here.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.