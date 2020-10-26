64-year-old man dies after rollover crash in Sharon

SHARON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 64-year-old Sharon man is dead after a rollover crash Sunday night.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. near Alberta Road.

Connecticut State Police said the man was driving westbound on Calkinstown Road near the intersection of Alberta Road.

Troopers said he traveled into the eastbound lane, went onto the shoulder and then rolled the car over onto its passenger side.

The driver, identified as Frank Wendover, was extricated from the car and taken to Sharon Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The incident is under investigation.