TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An “accidental blasting incident” Wednesday shut down an area in Torrington, police said.

The incident happened near Winsted Road at Dennison Drive.

Winsted Road is closed between Kennedy Drive and Greenwood Road to all through traffic while crews complete clean-up efforts, police said.

“It should be noted that there were no injuries on scene and all safety precautions were reportedly adhered to prior to the incident occurring (road temporarily closed in the area of the work along with the walking path),” Capt. Brett Johnson wrote in a Facebook post.

Drivers should use alternate routes, like Route 8 or Torringford West / Torringford Street.

The Torrington Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal are assessing the damage. Johnson said, “There is no current time frame for the removal of debris.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.