Ammo explodes as firefighters put out Woodbury condo fire

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 05:15 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 05:16 AM EDT

WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - An investigation is underway in Woodbury after rounds of ammunition went off as firefighters put out a condo fire on Thursday night.

Officials say that the fire started in a chimney at the condos on Summit Court just after 8 p.m. and spread quickly.

The man who lived in that condo had ammunition inside, but the fire chief says that didn't hinder their progress in putting out the fire.

"It pops. It's like fireworks going off, like somebody set off a cake of fireworks. And the bullets don't actually project out, they just explode. So we don't put anybody inside until that's all calmed down," said Janet Morgan, Woodbury Fire Chief. 

Nobody was hurt but there is a pet cat that's unaccounted for.

Only the one unit was damaged.

