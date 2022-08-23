PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) — Three Plymouth Center School employees and one former Plymouth Center School administrator had warrants issued for their arrests after failing to report allegations of abuse or neglect of students by a former teacher, the superintendent said on Tuesday.

According to Superintendent Brian Falcone, arrest warrants were issued for the staff members and they were placed on administrative leave when the district notified the Department of Children and Families of the alleged failure to report alleged abuse by former fourth-grade teacher James Eschert.

Due to the pending criminal investigation, Falcone said Plymouth Public Schools cannot comment or share any further details, though he noted that he can “assure you that we have fully cooperated with the Department of Children and Families and Plymouth Police Department throughout their investigation.”

Falcone released the following statement to News 8:

“Plymouth Public School employees are mandated reporters and are required to report allegations of abuse or neglect of children to the Department of Children and Families for investigation,” Falcone said in a statement. “Failure to do so is inconsistent with the law and our district policies, and will not be tolerated. As a school district, the safety and well-being of our students will always be a top priority, and we affirm our commitment to protect our children and act in their best interest.”

Eschert, 51, was arrested earlier this year for sexual assault and now faces a civil lawsuit from a victim, identified as “Jane Doe,” who alleges that Eschert openly fondled and caressed students by placing his hands inside their clothing during the 2017-2018 school year. The victim alleged in the suit that the school’s former principal failed to act or protect her, allowing the abuse.

Eschert turned himself in to police in January following an arrest warrant. He was charged with two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and five counts of risk of injury.