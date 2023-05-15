HARWINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Have you ever wondered what it would feel like to live in the Middle Ages — dressing in gowns and tunics or jousting your enemies?

Connecticut is heading back to the Middle Ages for the 14th annual Robin Hood’s Medieval Faire in Harwinton.

The faire transforms the Harwinton Fairgrounds into sometime between the years of 476 A.C. and 1400. Guests can enjoy nearly 20 different shows — like the heart-stopping stunt performance by Molotov and Lady Ophelia’s traditional interactive dance — as well as activities like archery and a knighting ceremony.

Shop at the Medieval Market to find eccentric, unique pieces; swords and battle weapons are available, as well as mystical clothing, hand-made leather masks, and whimsical art. Various food items will also be available, including bread boule soups and stews, baked potatoes, and of course, turkey legs.

The Faire opens May 20 and will run every Saturday and Sunday through July 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. There are select faire weekends, including “Barbarian & Swashbuckler,” “Time Travelers,” and “Halloween in July.”

While costumes are encouraged — and make it all the more fun — they are not required.

Find tickets to Robin Hood’s Medieval Faire here.