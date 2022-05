LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Bantam Fire Company rescued a cat that was stuck in the wall of a residence on Monday.

Fire officials responded to a home in the Bantam borough of Litchfield on Bantam Lake Road around 5:40 p.m. for a report of a cat stuck in the wall for approximately 15 hours.

Rescue 38 was able to breach the wall and remove the cat safely, officials said.

The cat’s owner transferred the cat to an emergency vet for evaluation.

