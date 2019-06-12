Bear lounging on deck in Torrington Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Report-It, Steve Brenner) [ + - ] Video

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - A huge bear seen in the state in the Litchfield County.

Steve Brenner sent this photo in to our Report-It! inbox and says he and his friends were outside of his friend's home in Torrington when they saw a bear lounging on the deck.

He said it stayed for at least 20 minutes before leaving.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Report-It, Steve Brenner)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Report-It, Steve Brenner)

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.