Litchfield

Bear lounging on deck in Torrington

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 05:53 AM EDT

TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) - A huge bear seen in the state in the Litchfield County

Steve Brenner sent this photo in to our Report-It! inbox and says he and his friends were outside of his friend's home in Torrington when they saw a bear lounging on the deck.

He said it stayed for at least 20 minutes before leaving.

