WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH) — We’ve been following bear encounters across the state this year but this may be the wildest sighting yet.

A black bear was spotted climbing the roof of a home on Colony Drive in Winsted this week.



Viewer Dan Mordecai in Winsted sent us this video on Friday of a bear on the roof of a house across the street.



News 8 reached out to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) for more information– we have not yet heard back.