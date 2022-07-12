BETHLEHEM, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bethlehem Volunteer Fire Department responded to a large house fire on Monday night.

Around 9 p.m. on Monday night, Bethlehem fire crews were dispatched to Ledgewood Road in Watertown to assist at the scene of the massive structure fire. Fire officials said they were able to use a tanker and hose reel to access a nearby pond and supply water directly to the flames.

Residents of the home were safe from the blaze, according to officials. They were sent to a local hospital for evaluations, but no injuries have been reported.

The fire has been put out, and Bethlehem officials have thanked the Woodbury Fire Department for watching over the Bethlehem area while they were assisting.