TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A bicyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a vehicle Friday morning in Torrington.

Police said the crash happened just after 9 a.m. on Winsted Road near Machuga Road.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition, police said. Authorities did not provide the bicyclist’s gender or age.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Kennedy Drive to Greenwoods Road was closed due to the investigation but is now reopened.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Torrington police Officer Jeff Buzzi at 860-489-2000.