MORRIS, Conn. (WTNH) — A black bear that attacked a 10-year-old boy around 11 a.m. Sunday was tracked down and euthanized by state police, according to a Department of Energy and Environmental Protection spokesperson.

After the boy was attacked he was taken by an ambulance to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital for medical treatment. His injuries appear to be non-life threatening, the spokesperson said.

The bear was found by DEEP’s Environmental Conservation Police and Connecticut State Police and euthanized by EnCon police.